Grown-ups brawl at high school graduation in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.
Videos posted to social media show a fight between adults breaking out as Arlington High School graduates marched into a Memphis church to the tune of "Pomp & Circumstance" Tuesday. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2quJexl) the melee may have been brought on by a dispute over saving seats.
A video shows one woman being handcuffed, but it's unclear if anyone was arrested.
