N. Carolina furniture market sees registration decline
A
A
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — A world-renowned furniture market shows a significant drop in interest a year after calls to boycott the North Carolina event over a state law that limited discrimination protections for LGBT people.
The High Point Market Authority said this week registration for last month's edition of the twice-a-year gathering was down 5
This year's registered attendees dropped to 75,000, down from the 79,000 buyers, exhibitors and others signing up for the 2016 spring market. The taxpayer-supported authority says it can't measure how many of those registered actually attended.
The April market was held a month after North Carolina officials partially repealed the much-debated law called House Bill 2. Last year's spring market showed a slight dip that continued last fall.