NATO chief says he trusts allies on intelligence sharing

BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says he's confident that all 28 members of the military alliance can safely share information, amid doubts about the nature of President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian diplomats.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that "I trust all allies enough, and I'm absolutely certain that they are able to share and to handle this information in a good way."

Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that he appreciates "the co-operation we have between all allies when it comes to sharing intelligence."