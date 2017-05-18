Nigeria girl freed from Boko Haram not among Chibok ones

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — The Nigeria-based movement campaigning for the safe return of all 276 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 says a young woman freed from the Islamic extremist group is not one of them.

#BringBackOurGirls said Thursday the girl is not on their list. The movement said Nigeria's presidency has confirmed she was not among those taken in the mass abduction.

Nigeria's presidential spokesman on Wednesday said the government believed the escaped girl may have been from the Chibok group.

She was found less than two weeks after 82 Chibok schoolgirls were released in exchange for five Boko Haram commanders. It was the largest release of the girls since the abduction.