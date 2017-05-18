Norwegian freed from Congo prison won't be tried back home

COPENHAGEN — Norway's foreign minister says the Norwegian-British man freed from a life sentence in a Congo prison for murder will not be tried back home.

Borge Brende says it is clear that Joshua French "has no conviction against him here." French returned to the Scandinavian country on Wednesday.

Brende spoke Thursday after an adviser to Congolese President Joseph Kabila told Norwegian daily Dagbladet that Congo's government was expecting "French would meet the judicial system in Norway and would continue his sentencing there."

Brende says it was a "Congolese decision" that French was transferred to Norway after eight years in prison.