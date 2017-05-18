Oregon governor forgives boy for swiping hazelnut, pen
SALEM, Ore. — The governor of Oregon has pardoned a fourth-grade boy who swiped a hazelnut and a pen during a recent tour of the
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted out a photo of the boy's apology letter along with the hashtag #cutestmailever and the caption, 'I think we can forgive Samuel, don't you think, Oregonians?' The tweet immediately got many likes and retweets.
In the pencil-written letter, the boy, named Samuel, explains that he visited the Capitol Building on a classroom tour on April 19 and took the items.
Included with the letter were the pen and $1 to cover the cost of the stolen hazelnut.
In a return letter, Brown said she accepted his apology and forgave him on behalf of all Oregonians.