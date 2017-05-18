Prince William pays tribute to late mother Diana's legacy

William said his mother "touched the lives of millions" during her life and still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery" two decades after her death in a car crash.

Referring to Diana's age when she died in 1997 — "only 36, just slightly older than I am today" — he said that while he would never know what else she might have accomplished, "Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspires in others."