Reports: 10 Russian tourists injured in accident in Turkey
A
A
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says 10 Russian tourists have been injured in a traffic accident in western Turkey.
Anadolu news agency reports the bus was
Footage from the scene by the private Dogan news agency shows a white bus tipped over on a winding road. Ambulances and security personnel are seen responding to the accident.
An accident on Saturday killed 24 Turkish citizens when a bus flipped over on a bend in Mugla.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
-
Halifax police concerned for well being of missing Dartmouth woman
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford