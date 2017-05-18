Russian tycoon challenges opposition leader in YouTube video

MOSCOW — Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has launched a video attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny shortly before the trial in Usmanov vs. Navalny defamation case was to begin.

Navalny released a documentary in March about the alleged secret wealth of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Navalny published legal documents showing that Usmanov along with several other Russian billionaires transferred lucrative assets to a charity foundation run by Medvedev's former classmate.