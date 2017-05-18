Saudi Embassy in Vienna warns about Austria's face cover ban

VIENNA — The Saudi Embassy in Vienna is alerting its citizens to recent Austrian legislation banning face covers in public and is calling on them to observe the law.

The measure takes effect in October. It will affect women who normally wear burqas, nigabs or other outfits that conceal their faces or allow only the eyes to be seen.

The legislation does not specifically name what apparel is banned, however, leaving the wearing of balaclavas and other cold-weather coverings in a possible legal grey zone.