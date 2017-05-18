Senate panel chairman: Flynn won't honour subpoena
WASHINGTON — Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not
Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina told reporters that Flynn's lawyer has informed the panel he will not abide by a subpoena for private documents.
The decision comes as no surprise, legal experts say, given that Flynn would be waiving his
"We'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step if any is," Burr said. The Senate committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Flynn is also the target of other congressional investigations as well as an ongoing FBI counterintelligence probe and a grand jury inquiry. Flynn was fired from his position as Trump's national security adviser in February. At the time, Trump said he fired Flynn because he misled senior administration officials, including the
Nina Ginsberg, a veteran Washington
Providing those records to the committee would provide authorities with "a lot more information and the legal basis for questioning him about them," she said.
Associated Press writer Stephen Braun contributed to this report.
