The Latest: Alaska lawmakers open special session

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska Legislature's special session (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Alaska lawmakers have convened the special session called by Gov. Bill Walker to complete work on a state budget and plan for addressing Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

The session opened late Thursday morning.

It comes one day after lawmakers ended a drawn-out regular session in which they were unable to come to terms on a budget, state fiscal plan and changes to state oil tax and credit policy.

The special session will run for up to 30 days.

