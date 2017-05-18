The Latest: Family lawyer alleges Vegas officer misconduct

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the death of an unarmed man who died after a struggle with a police officer outside a Las Vegas Strip casino (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

The lawyer for the family of an unarmed man who died after a struggle with police outside a Las Vegas Strip casino calls an officer's repeated use of a stun gun followed by an unauthorized chokehold "a fatal cocktail of misconduct."

Attorney Andre Lagomarsino (lah-go-mar-SEE'-noh) said Thursday the family of Tashii Brown wants the officer fired and criminally charged in Brown's death.

Police say Brown also used the name Tashii Farmer.

The attorney says Las Vegas police should also stop using stun guns and neck restraints.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill says criminal and departmental investigations are ongoing, and it's premature to comment.

Las Vegas police union executive Steve Grammas (GRAE'-mas) says Officer Kenneth Lopera didn't want this to happen either.

12:05 a.m.

Las Vegas police say a patrol officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved mixed martial arts chokehold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters on Wednesday that body camera video recorded Officer Kenneth Lopera saying he used a "rear naked choke," to subdue the man the Clark County coroner identifies as Tashii S. Brown.

McMahill says that kind of neck restraint isn't authorized.

Lopera is on paid leave, and the department is using body camera and casino security video in its investigation of the fatal confrontation Sunday outside The Venetian resort.