The Latest: Senator says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena

1:10 p.m.

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says his panel has not received a response from Michael Flynn's lawyer — correcting his earlier statement that Flynn would not comply with a subpoena.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says ousted National Security Adviser Flynn's attorneys "have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena" as part of the panel's probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Burr says he would welcome Flynn's willingness to co-operate . Hours earlier, Burr said Flynn's lawyer said he wouldn't comply, "and that is not a surprise to the committee. We'll figure out on General Flynn what the next step, if any, is."

___

11:59 a.m.

Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honour a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr told reporters Thursday that Flynn's lawyer informed the panel he will not abide by a subpoena for private documents.

Legal experts say the decision comes as no surprise, given that Flynn would be waiving his constitutional protection against self-incrimination by turning over personal documents to the committee. Flynn, through his lawyer, had earlier asked for immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for agreeing to co-operate with the committee.