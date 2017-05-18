The Latest: Senator says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena
WASHINGTON — The Latest on ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says his panel has not received a response from Michael Flynn's lawyer — correcting his earlier statement that Flynn would not comply with a subpoena.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says ousted National Security Adviser Flynn's attorneys "have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena" as part of the panel's probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
11:59 a.m.
The Senate committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
