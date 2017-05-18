The Latest: Trump administration readies NAFTA renegotiation

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.S. congressional leaders promise to work closely with the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA.

"Congress and the administration must work hand-in-hand if we are to achieve the high-standard trade agreements our country needs to grow," says Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

"We look forward to working with the administration to strengthen the agreement in a seamless way and ensure that we retain the current benefits for American workers, farmers and businesses," says Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.