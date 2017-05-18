The Latest: UC Regents meeting to discuss audit is underway

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a UC Regents meeting to cap nonresident enrolment and discuss critical audit (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

A UC board meeting to discuss a critical state audit and to consider a cap on nonresident student enrolment is underway.

The UC Board of Regents, which oversees the 10-campus University of California, will consider a proposal Thursday to cap undergraduate out-of-state enrolment at 18 per cent .

The board is also meeting to discuss a state audit so scathing that it prompted California Gov. Jerry Brown to withhold $50 million from the UC system's budget to "hold their feet to the fire."

State Auditor Elaine Howle is expected to brief the UC Regents Thursday on findings that UC administrators hid $175 million in a secret reserve fund and that the president's office interfered with the audit process.