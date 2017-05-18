Tillerson: US must deal with demand to stem drug violence

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Americans "must own" the problem of narcotics addiction if it wants to end the scourge of drug trafficking and cross-border violence.

Tillerson spoke Thursday after talks on combatting transnational crime with senior Mexican officials. He says U.S. demand for opioids and other drugs is a prime driver of not only devastating overdose death tolls in the United States, but of raging gang violence in Mexico.

He says: "We Americans must own this problem."