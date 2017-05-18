Trump's Japan envoy pick says he's optimistic on trade deal
WASHINGTON — The businessman in line to be American ambassador to Japan says he's optimistic about reaching deal with Japan that could mean equal or better results than the Asia-Pacific agreement that President Donald Trump pulled the United States from after taking office.
William Hagerty tells a Senate committee that Trump,
Hagerty says Trump and his team are making strides on a personal level with Japanese leaders.
Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) at Trump's Florida resort in February.
Hagerty says Pence communicates regularly with Japan's vice prime minister.
