Trump welcomes Colombia's president to the White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.

President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking Trump's support for a peace accord Colombia signed last year with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The rebel group agreed to turn over 30 per cent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine-guns and explosives.

During Thursday's meeting, Trump will likely seek Colombia's help pressuring Nicolas Maduro, president of neighbouring Venezuela, which is being roiled by almost daily protests that have shaken Maduro's grip on power.

The Trump administration has warned it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.