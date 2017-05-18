UN: Firepower escalates in Central African Republic conflict

A top U.N. official in Central African Republic says the latest upsurge in deadly violence saw the first use of heavy weapons and more sophisticated military tactics by a predominantly Christian armed group.

U.N. deputy special representative Diane Corner said in a video news conference Thursday that more than 150 people, including six U.N. peacekeepers, have been killed and over 20,000 have been displaced since May 8 in southeastern Bangassou, southern Alindao and northern Bria.

Corner says the fighting is "more complex" than a renewal of sectarian violence between Christians and Muslims that has plagued the country since late 2013.