UN says 200,000 more expected to flee Iraq's Mosul
BAGHDAD — The United Nations says another 200,000 people may flee their homes as the fighting in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul intensifies.
Iraqi forces have driven the militants from most of Mosul, but are still battling them in densely populated western districts.
Grande says residents are leaving "under very difficult circumstances." She says many are "food insecure and haven't had access to safe drinking water and medicines for weeks or months."
The IS group captured Mosul in the summer of 2014 when it swept across northern and central Iraq.
