UN says 200,000 more expected to flee Iraq's Mosul

BAGHDAD — The United Nations says another 200,000 people may flee their homes as the fighting in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul intensifies.

U.N. humanitarian co-ordinator Lise Grande says nearly 700,000 people have already been displaced from Mosul since U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched a major operation to retake the city in October.

Iraqi forces have driven the militants from most of Mosul, but are still battling them in densely populated western districts.

Grande says residents are leaving "under very difficult circumstances." She says many are "food insecure and haven't had access to safe drinking water and medicines for weeks or months."