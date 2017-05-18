US health secretary visits Liberia, where Ebola killed 4,800

MONROVIA, Liberia — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is making his first trip overseas to Liberia, the West African country where Ebola killed more than 4,800 people.

Price on Thursday praised Liberia for its "remarkable co-operation " on health care issues. He toured a community that was hit hard by the Ebola virus in 2014.

Ebola survivor Mohammed Kromah told Price how he spent almost two months at a treatment centre . He showed the U.S. health secretary his Ebola-free certificate, which was greeted with wide applause.