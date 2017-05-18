Venezuela opposition leader blocked from travelling to UN

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles says his passport was annulled as he was attempting to travel to the United Nations to denounce human rights violations by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Capriles posted a video on social media Thursday from the airport outside Caracas saying the decision to take his passport won't silence his criticism of Maduro.

He says he's decided to return to Caracas and join an anti-government protest.

The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements.