Wives of Chinese dissidents seek US help at hearing

WASHINGTON — Women who say their lawyer and activist husbands are being persecuted by China are petitioning the United States for help.

The women made a unique joint appearance at a congressional hearing Thursday.

They are calling for President Donald Trump to raise human rights with Beijing and present the communist government with a list of "prisoners of conscience" who should be released.

Four of the women appeared in person before the House foreign affairs panel. Two others spoke in a pre-recorded video message.

All say their husbands have suffered under a two-year Chinese crackdown on dissent.

They allege that their husbands have suffered harsh treatment in detention, including torture.