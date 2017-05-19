2 adrift Cuban fishermen rescued after 3 days at sea

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two Cuban fishermen who had been adrift for three days without food or water.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that Cuban Board Guard contacted them Wednesday after the fishing boat didn't return to Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba.

Officials got a mayday call Thursday from a disabled vessel off the Florida Keys matching missing boat's description.

The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the men, who were treated at a hospital and will be returned to Cuba.