3 hurt after Ferris wheel fall in Washington state

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Two women and a 7-year-old boy are recovering after falling from a Ferris wheel in Washington state.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/7S1R24) the incident happened Thursday evening in Port Townsend during the town's annual Rhododendron Festival.

A witness told rescue officials that a Ferris wheel cart flopping upside down, ejecting the three people.

The two women and the boy fell 15 to 18 feet and landed on the ride's metal flooring. Officials say a 59-year-old woman was in critical condition, but is expected to recover. The injuries to the other woman and the boy weren't life-threatening.

The ride was shut down and cordoned off for an investigation.

The festival says authorities and the company that owns the carnival equipment are investigating.

