5 dead after Indonesian ferry catches fire in Java Sea
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A ferry caught fire in the Java Sea, leaving five people dead and nearly 190 others rescued, Indonesian authorities said Saturday.
A Transport Ministry spokesman, Julius Adravida Barata, said he didn't know if any passengers or crew are still missing.
Search and rescue agency advisories said that the accident happened on Friday night about 3
The search and rescue agency said two helicopters and a number of ships are still searching the area.