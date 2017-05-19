6 arrested in Guyana probe of fund linked to Petrocaribe

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Two opposition lawmakers and four ex-officials in Guyana have been charged with allegedly mismanaging a sprawling public finance program.

Justice officials with President David Granger's government on Friday accused the six of misappropriating much of a special rice fund linked to Venezuela's Petrocaribe program that has provided fuel to regional nations at market prices but under generous credit terms.

Guyana exchanged roughly US$500 million worth of rice for oil. Venezuela stopped buying much of Guyana's rice in 2015 amid an escalating border dispute between the South American neighbours .