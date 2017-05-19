Australian police: Teen from Guinea held captive and raped

SYDNEY, Australia — A teenage girl from West Africa told police she was flown to Australia by a man who held her against her will in a house where she was sexually assaulted by several men, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old, from Guinea, told police she met a man in her home country in January who offered to bring her to Australia to work as a cleaner. In April, she travelled to Sydney with the man, who then drove her to a house where she was held captive and sexually assaulted by several men, the Australian Federal Police said.

In late April, the girl managed to escape and was picked up by a woman who drove her to a centre for asylum seekers.

On Friday, police went public with the case in an attempt to track down the woman who found the girl after her escape.