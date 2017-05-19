EU calls for peaceful campaign in Kosovo parliamentary polls

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The European Union is calling on Kosovo's political parties to campaign calmly and to support suitable candidates in the country's early parliamentary election next month.

A statement Friday from the EU's office in Kosovo said it "shares the hope for a calm and open pre-election campaign where disagreements are voiced in a constructive and peaceful manner that promotes pluralism and tolerance for different views."

The election for representatives to the 120-seat parliament is being held on June 11, about a year earlier than scheduled, following the failure of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government to survive a no-confidence vote by lawmakers.

EU and other international observers are expected to monitor the balloting.