Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

PARIS — Stanley Greene, a former member of the Black Panthers who became an award-winning photojournalist, covering conflict across the globe, has died in Paris. He was 68.

Greene died Friday morning after a long illness, according to Clement Saccomani, managing director of the NOOR photo agency.

Greene was five times recognized in the World Press Photo awards , in 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2008.