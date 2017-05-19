Man dies after setting self ablaze in central Munich square

BERLIN — German police say a man has died after setting fire to himself in a central square in Munich. His motives are unclear.

Police said the 54-year-old Munich resident, whom they didn't identify, drove at about 3 a.m. Friday to the Marienplatz square, where the Bavarian capital's city hall is located. He poured several litres of gasoline over himself and set himself ablaze.

Passers-by extinguished the flames. He was taken to a hospital but died about an hour later.