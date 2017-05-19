Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders look over a mixed bag of earnings reports.
Heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. jumped 6.6
Foot Locker plunged 15
Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 9 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24
