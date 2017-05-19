Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders look over a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. jumped 6.6 per cent in early trading Friday after reporting solid results for its latest quarter.

Foot Locker plunged 15 per cent after its profits fell short of analysts' forecasts. Campbell Soup also lost 1.6 per cent after turning in disappointing results.

Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 9 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,374.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 20,715. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,088.