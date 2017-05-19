Maryland officer won't face charges in shooting

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2pT6jv9) that Baltimore County prosecutors cited evidence, including body camera footage, in their determination that the April 12 shooting of 27-year-old Brandon Smith by a county officer was justified. In a letter to police Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin wrote that Smith was "clearly going for his handgun" and Officer Downs acted "for his own safety." The officer is identified only by his last name in line with an agreement with the police union.