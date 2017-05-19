Mattis: Military solution to NKorea would be 'tragic'
Mattis says the North's latest missile test showed it wasn't heeding cautions from the international community. But he stressed the need for a peaceful resolution by working through the U.N. and with countries including China.
Mattis told reporters Friday that North Korea "probably learned a lot" from last weekend's launch. He said the missile went very high and came down, but he would not characterize it as demonstrating the controlled re-entry of a missile.
Guiding a long-range missile to a target on return to Earth is a key technological hurdle North Korea must overcome in perfecting a missile that threatens the United States.