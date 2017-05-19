Merkel: Brexit like negotiating a trade accord backward

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union will need mechanisms to deal with new rules in post-Brexit Britain that might distort competition. She's comparing the divorce process with negotiating a free trade agreement backward.

Merkel told a conference of family-owned companies Friday that there will be a "price" for Britain's departure from the EU if it doesn't accept free movement of EU citizens — "we will have to see how we balance that out." That echoed comments earlier this week that appeared to signal a somewhat tougher tone on Brexit from Berlin.