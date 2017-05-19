Number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo now up to 29

DAKAR, Senegal — The World Health Organization says Congo now faces 29 suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier on Friday said the number includes two laboratory-confirmed deaths.

Officials announced the outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever a week ago in a remote area of northern Congo.

Lindmeier says Congo authorities and its health partners are monitoring another 416 people who could have come into contact with the suspected cases.