Officers meet American Airlines plane on landing in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Law enforcement officers were requested to meet a plane that landed Friday in Honolulu because of a passenger disturbance.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m.

She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a "passenger disturbance." She referred further questions to FBI, saying "We're still figuring out all the details."