Officials: Palestinians injured during rallies for prisoners

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian officials say about 25 demonstrators were injured in clashes with Israeli forces during West Bank protests in support of hundreds of hunger-striking prisoners, now on the 33rd day of their fast.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says five people were wounded by live fire and 10 by rubber bullets in several protests across the West Bank on Friday.

A Palestinian was seriously hurt and another 9 were slightly injured in clashes near Gaza's border.

Israel's military said troops opened fire after Palestinians hurled fire bombs and rocks at them. Two soldiers were injured, it said.

Some 843 prisoners are still on hunger strike.