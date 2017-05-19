Police: 81-year-old man kills wife, drives himself to jail
DAYTON, Ohio — Police say an 81-year-old Ohio man killed his wife after an argument and then drove himself to jail.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2q1JwsU ) Donald Cleaver showed up at a county jail early Friday after 70-year-old Mary Cleaver was stabbed to death at the couple's home in Dayton.
Homicide detectives say it appears that Cleaver stabbed his wife after she went to bed.
Police say the case will be presented to a prosecutor for filing criminal charges.