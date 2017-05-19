Russian lawmaker: US media try to influence our politics

MOSCOW — The head of a Russian parliamentary committee is accusing some American news outlets of being part of "a massive system" to affect Russia's politics.

In the wake of widespread claims that Russia tried to influence the U.S. presidential race, Russia's State Duma this year began examining the operations of certain U.S. media organizations broadcasting to Russia. They included Voice of America, Radio Liberty and CNN.

Leonid Levin, chairman of the Duma committee on information policy, said Friday during a synopsis of the committee's work: "These mass media spreading information on the territory of Russia are part of a massive system of U.S. influence on the internal political situation in Russia."