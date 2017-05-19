Soldiers, officer injured by assailant at Milan station

MILAN — Italian investigators are looking into whether a 20-year-old man who attacked and injured two soldiers and a police officer at the Milan train station has ties to Islamic extremists.

The man, identified as Tommaso Ben Yousef Hosni, allegedly pulled out two knives and attacked law enforcement late Thursday when they asked to see identification.

Investigators said they are reviewing Hosni's social media interactions to determine if he had extremist contacts. The Italian news agency ANSA says a Facebook page that appears to be Hosni's praises the Islamic State group in several posts.