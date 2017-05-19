Sudan president will not attend Saudi summit with Trump

CAIRO — Sudan's state news agency says Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where U.S. President Donald Trump is the guest of honour .

SUNA news agency says Friday al-Bashir has excused himself from attending the summit Sunday "for personal reasons." It didn't elaborate. More than 50 Muslim leaders are expected to attend the summit in Riyadh.