The Latest: Authorities looking for gun in boy's killing

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. — The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Mississippi (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a gun in the killing of a 6-year-old Mississippi boy.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Friday that authorities are seeking the weapon but are confident they have enough evidence against the three teen suspects to proceed without it.

Officials say the teens killed the boy after stealing his mother's car. They face capital murder charges and are set for initial court appearances Monday morning. For now, they are jailed without bail in Madison County, just north of Jackson.

Guest won't say if any of the men have confessed. It's unclear if any of the three have lawyers.

All three were arrested Thursday after authorities found the body of Kingston Frazier dead from gunshot wounds in the back of his mother's stolen car, abandoned on a dead-end road. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland says Kingston was shot multiple times.

___

6 a.m.

Three young Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother's stolen car.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities will charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

The three were arrested after authorities said the mother's car was stolen before dawn Thursday from a supermarket parking lot in Jackson. The car was later found abandoned in a muddy ditch in the suburb of Gluckstadt.