The Latest: Cotton says he hopes Comey will produce memos

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Latest on Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton meeting with Republican activists in Iowa (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton says he hopes during upcoming testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee that former FBI director James Comey "will produce memos he is alleged to have written" about exchanges with President Donald Trump.

Cotton was scheduled to headline the Pottawattamie County Republican Party's annual fundraiser Friday in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa.

The senator tells The Associated Press, "We will explore the interchanges he had with the president and the circumstances that led to his dismissal."

However, Cotton declined to say whether he agreed with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's decision to appoint an independent counsel to investigate any collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia's interference with the campaign.

___

4:50 p.m.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is meeting with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump's White House.

The 40-year-old freshman Republican senator was scheduled to headline the Pottawattamie County Republican Party's annual fundraiser in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa. It's a role thick with presidential implications despite Trump's solid standing among Iowa Republicans less than four months into his term.

Trump's hosts were calling Cotton's appearance an opportunity for Republican activists to meet a potential future leader.