The Latest: DA's office: Missing boy 'could be anywhere'
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on an Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old boy with possibly suicidal father (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
Authorities say a 1-year-old boy was last seen with his possibly suicidal father in a city near San Francisco and "could be anywhere right now."
The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Friday for Makai Bangoura, who is about 3 feet tall (nearly 1
Police are seeking 30-year-old Jason Lam, an Asian male who was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with the license plate 5SEY238. He is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 145 lbs.
Jerry Rodriguez, chief of investigations at the San Francisco district attorney's office, says the boy's mother reported Thursday that her son had not been returned by his father.
It was unclear when the boy was due back.
3:30 p.m.
California authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy police say was kidnapped from San Francisco and
The California Highway Patrol said Friday that the boy, Makai Bangoura, is about 3 feet tall (nearly 1
The CHP says the suspect, 30-year-old Jason Lam, "may be suicidal" and should not be approached without law enforcement help. He's an Asian male and was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with the license plate 5SEY238. He is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 145 lbs.
No other details were immediately available.
The San Francisco district attorney's office plans a 4 p.m. press conference.
