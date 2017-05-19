The Latest: Dead teen's dad says cop shooting not justified

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on a Connecticut police officer's fatal shooting of a teenager and wounding of a young man during a traffic stop May 9 (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The father of a teenager shot to death by a Connecticut police officer during a traffic stop does not believe the shooting was justified.

Juan Negron's son, Jayson, was killed and a young man was wounded when a rookie Bridgeport police officer opened fire on the SUV they were in on May 9. Bridgeport police have said officer James Boulay fired his gun when he was nearly run over by a stolen vehicle driven by Jayson Negron after a chase.

Juan Negron's lawyer, Michael Rosnick, says his client disputes the police story, including that the SUV was stolen, that there was a chase and that the officer was in danger. Rosnick spoke on Juan Negron's behalf as both of them held a news conference Friday.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment Friday.

____

11:49 a.m.

A man shot by Connecticut police during an encounter that left his 15-year-old friend dead says he was left bleeding in the street for nearly 20 minutes before being brought to an ambulance.

Julian Fyffe told The Associated Press on Thursday that he and Jayson Negron were handcuffed and left on the street after being shot during a traffic stop May 9 by Bridgeport Officer James Boulay. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Boulay opened fire when he was nearly run over by a stolen SUV driven by Negron. The 21-year-old Fyffe disputes that account, saying he and Negron were surrendering.

Fyffe questions why he didn't receive medical treatment sooner. City officials say all officers receive training in emergency medical care.