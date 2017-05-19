The Latest: Man charged with murder after NY vehicle carnage

NEW YORK — The Latest on the Times Square crash when a motorist drove on the sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 22 others (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

It's unclear if Rojas has a lawyer for his arraignment Friday.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.

___

1:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was "hearing voices."

Police say 26-year-old Richard Rojas struck 23 people in New York City's Times Square Thursday, killing a Michigan teenager, before his car was stopped by a row of steel security barriers.

Two law enforcement officials say Rojas told police he was hearing voices and expected to die. The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

After the wreck, Rojas emerged from his vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders.