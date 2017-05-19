The Latest: Recount starts in South Carolina US House race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on the recount in the Republican primary in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District (all times local):

11 a.m.

Officials are now recounting the roughly 35,000 ballots cast in the Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina.

The candidates are vying to replace Mick Mulvaney, who left Congress to become the White House budget director.

Friday's recount was required under state law because Ralph Norman won Tuesday's race by only 221 votes over Tommy Pope.

The State Election Commission will get the vote totals from all 11 counties in the northern South Carolina district over the next several hours with totals updated at the agency's website .

The commission expects to meet later Friday afternoon and certify a winner.

The loser will have until Monday to challenge the results with the Republican Party.

The GOP's nominee will face Democrat Archie Parnell and three candidates from minor parties on June 20.

