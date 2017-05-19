Unemployment rates hit record lows in 3 states

WASHINGTON — Solid hiring nationwide led unemployment rates to touch record lows in three U.S. states last month.

Unemployment rates declined in 10 states in April, increased in one — Massachusetts — and held relatively stable in the other 39, the Labor Department said Friday. A significant number of the job gains occurred in nine states, led by Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Indiana was the only state to see a significant decrease in jobs last month.

Arkansas, Colorado and Oregon reported the lowest unemployment rates since 1976. Colorado's rate, at 2.3 per cent , was the nation's lowest.

Those states' jobless rates fell because more residents found work. In some cases, the rate falls when those out of work stop looking and are no longer counted as unemployed.

All told, 19 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 4.4 per cent . Hawaii, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota each had jobless rates below 3 per cent . The highest unemployment rate was New Mexico at 6.7 per cent , while Alaska had the second highest at 6.6 per cent .

Nevada, Hawaii and North Dakota enjoyed the stronger percentage job gains last month, while Indiana experienced a loss of 11,300 jobs, or a decline of 0.4 per cent .